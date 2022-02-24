Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) CEO Thomas Deitrich Sells 4,639 Shares

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $250,737.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,417. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.52 and a 200-day moving average of $70.19. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.00 and a 12 month high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 899.98 and a beta of 1.21.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,099,000 after purchasing an additional 113,994 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 982,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,226,000 after purchasing an additional 26,313 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,791,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $210,450,000 after purchasing an additional 179,061 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Itron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

About Itron (Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

