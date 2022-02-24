Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) CFO Joan S. Hooper Sells 3,523 Shares

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $190,418.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ITRI stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,417. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 899.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.00 and a 12 month high of $122.31.

Get Itron alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Itron by 52.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,778,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,488,000 after purchasing an additional 612,937 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Itron by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 980,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,171,000 after purchasing an additional 602,274 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Itron by 44.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,214,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $91,871,000 after purchasing an additional 374,242 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Itron by 22.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,354,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,437,000 after purchasing an additional 244,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Itron by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $489,470,000 after purchasing an additional 234,947 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.