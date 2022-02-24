Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) CEO Scott C. Donnelly Sells 243,157 Shares

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE TXT traded up $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $69.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,559,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.31. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.83 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.91 and its 200-day moving average is $72.94.
Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,486,000 after acquiring an additional 414,842 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Textron by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 68,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 17.8% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on TXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.
About Textron (Get Rating)
Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.
