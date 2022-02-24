Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) CEO Scott C. Donnelly Sells 243,157 Shares

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE TXT traded up $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $69.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,559,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.31. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.83 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.91 and its 200-day moving average is $72.94.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.42%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,486,000 after acquiring an additional 414,842 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Textron by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 68,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 17.8% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

