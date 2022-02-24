Insider Selling: SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Sells 14,308 Shares of Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,308 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $1,768,182.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded up $4.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.32. 208,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,111. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 101.88 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.30. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.05 and a 12 month high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Northland Securities lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in SPS Commerce by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

