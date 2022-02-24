Jill D. Sharp Sells 19,119 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 19,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $633,794.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.47. 18,256,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,257,283. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 2.46. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $34.32.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.04%.

HAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,597 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,462,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,542,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047,725 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 335.5% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 653,213 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $14,939,000 after acquiring an additional 503,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

