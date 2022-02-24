$137.50 Million in Sales Expected for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) will announce sales of $137.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $134.30 million and the highest is $140.70 million. Universal Display reported sales of $134.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year sales of $655.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $634.60 million to $670.16 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $828.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.05). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

OLED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 34.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 4.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 4.2% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 127,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in Universal Display by 12.2% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 166,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLED traded up $30.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.18. 1,397,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,886. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $128.21 and a 1-year high of $246.42.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

