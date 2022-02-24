TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. TechnipFMC updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:FTI traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.66. The stock had a trading volume of 17,277,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,479,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 314.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,699 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,074,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,279,000 after acquiring an additional 29,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,223,000 after acquiring an additional 34,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 240,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.37.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

