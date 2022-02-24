American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.59 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS.
AMWD stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.73. 196,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,157. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $807.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 2.15. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
In other news, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 6,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.95 per share, with a total value of $115,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.
About American Woodmark (Get Rating)
American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Woodmark (AMWD)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.