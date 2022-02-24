American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.59 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS.

AMWD stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.73. 196,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,157. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $807.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 2.15. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 6,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.95 per share, with a total value of $115,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in American Woodmark by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,713,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,929,000 after acquiring an additional 62,384 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

