Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €27.40 Price Target for freenet (FRA:FNTN)

freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) received a €27.40 ($31.14) price target from Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($26.14) price target on freenet in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €20.80 ($23.64) price target on freenet in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on freenet in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($32.95) price target on freenet in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($21.59) target price on freenet in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €24.22 ($27.52).

Get freenet alerts:

FNTN traded up €0.21 ($0.24) on Thursday, hitting €24.38 ($27.70). The company had a trading volume of 539,978 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €23.95 and a 200-day moving average price of €22.71. freenet has a 12-month low of €3.22 ($3.66) and a 12-month high of €32.92 ($37.41).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.