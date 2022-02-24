Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.14

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.14 and last traded at $20.23, with a volume of 1935418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LESL shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.90.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $184.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven M. Weddell bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $275,912,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 78.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 177,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 78,014 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 55.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 22,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,538,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,531,000 after purchasing an additional 822,050 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 47.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 21,762 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

