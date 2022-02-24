Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.67

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.67 and last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 13505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Membership Collective Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Membership Collective Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Membership Collective Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.79.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In other Membership Collective Group news, CFO Humera Afzal sold 9,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $86,193.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $170,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Membership Collective Group by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 256,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 126,785 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the 4th quarter worth about $200,025,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,538,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG)

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

