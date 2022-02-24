Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock Price Down 7%

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) shares fell 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.83 and last traded at $20.92. 7,128 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 334,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on COLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $739.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $104,352.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,708,000 after acquiring an additional 35,927 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76,168.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 171,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 171,379 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 77.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 58,847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,240,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,963,000 after buying an additional 54,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 106,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 15,932 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

