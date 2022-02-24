Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $121.55

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $121.55 and last traded at $122.89, with a volume of 81621 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.48.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 686.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Heska by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Heska by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Heska by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,032,000 after purchasing an additional 53,285 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Heska by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 191,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,552,000 after purchasing an additional 22,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Heska during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

