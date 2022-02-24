Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (HOM.U) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of TSE HOM.U remained flat at $C$18.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 37,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,529. The firm has a market cap of C$562.60 million and a PE ratio of 2.61. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$10.59 and a 1-year high of C$19.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.78.

In other news, Director Neil Joseph Labatte bought 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,610.53. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,950 shares in the company, valued at C$66,610.53.

HOM.U has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.78.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

