Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Financial 15 Split stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.00. 126,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,512. Financial 15 Split has a 52 week low of C$9.80 and a 52 week high of C$12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of C$269.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.68.

About Financial 15 Split

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

