Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.
Financial 15 Split stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.00. 126,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,512. Financial 15 Split has a 52 week low of C$9.80 and a 52 week high of C$12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of C$269.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.68.
