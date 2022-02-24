Birdchain (BIRD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $99,931.74

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 24th. Birdchain has a market capitalization of $99,931.74 and approximately $2,434.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Birdchain has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Birdchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Birdchain Profile

BIRD is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,779,494 coins. The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

