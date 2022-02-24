Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.22 Billion

Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $20.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.91 billion to $21.80 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted sales of $18.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year sales of $88.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.14 billion to $90.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $86.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $72.76 billion to $92.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

ADM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.08.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $3,107,426.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 556,726 shares of company stock worth $42,167,404. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

ADM traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $75.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,622,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,812. The company has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $78.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 11.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

