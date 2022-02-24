$871.40 Million in Sales Expected for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) will report sales of $871.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $848.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $912.69 million. OneMain reported sales of $825.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year sales of $3.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

NYSE:OMF traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $49.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,835,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,001. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.97. OneMain has a 12-month low of $45.84 and a 12-month high of $63.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in OneMain by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 12.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

