Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Releases Earnings Results

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nephros had a negative net margin of 37.14% and a negative return on equity of 24.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Nephros updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Nephros stock remained flat at $$4.35 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 6,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,276. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nephros has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nephros stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Nephros worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

NEPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nephros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. B. Riley cut their price target on Nephros from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

