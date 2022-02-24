Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.49) earnings per share.

NYSE:AZUL traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.29. 4,609,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.15. Azul has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Azul by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,571,000 after acquiring an additional 420,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Azul by 169.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 65,091 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Azul by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 33,531 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Azul by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

