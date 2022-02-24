N-able (NYSE:NABL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.06 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. N-able updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NABL stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.70. 551,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,479. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95. N-able has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get N-able alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NABL. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of N-able by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of N-able by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of N-able by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of N-able by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NABL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

About N-able (Get Rating)

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.