LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading 8.6% Higher

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $13.96. 31,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 321,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
About LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)
LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).
