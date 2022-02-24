LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading 8.6% Higher

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $13.96. 31,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 321,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 54,356,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $600,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,798 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,766,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,519,000 after acquiring an additional 394,294 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 200.5% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,364,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,932,000 after acquiring an additional 910,481 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,314,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,527,000 after acquiring an additional 287,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,119,000 after acquiring an additional 308,175 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

