Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 511258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$56.83 million and a PE ratio of 6.40.
Datametrex AI Company Profile (CVE:DM)
