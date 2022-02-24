Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.40

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 27570 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVIR shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11.

In other news, Director Polly A. Murphy bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 18.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

