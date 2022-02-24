-$0.16 EPS Expected for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings. Anavex Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Anavex Life Sciences.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVXL. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 30.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 57.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.62. 1,638,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 0.71. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.27.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

