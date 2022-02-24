Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.900-$5.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.200 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded up $7.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.66. 256,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,302. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $110.64 and a 52-week high of $190.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Fox Factory by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Fox Factory by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Fox Factory by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Fox Factory by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

