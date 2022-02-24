Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Primo Water updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
PRMW stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,869. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -117.38 and a beta of 1.30. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $20.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.00.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently -184.62%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.
Primo Water Company Profile (Get Rating)
Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Primo Water (PRMW)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.