Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Primo Water updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

PRMW stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,869. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -117.38 and a beta of 1.30. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $20.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently -184.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Primo Water by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,942,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,025,000 after acquiring an additional 30,287 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Primo Water by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,653,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,426,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,143,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,145,000 after buying an additional 88,892 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 766,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,510,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

