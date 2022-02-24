Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues Earnings Results

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRFT stock traded up $8.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.98. The company had a trading volume of 364,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,849. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.50. Perficient has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Get Perficient alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Perficient by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Perficient by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Perficient by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,805 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Perficient by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,003 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Perficient by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,533 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

Perficient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.