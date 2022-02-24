SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.63.

SITE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

NYSE:SITE traded up $11.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.49. 345,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,353. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $147.60 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.04 and a 200 day moving average of $211.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.18.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total transaction of $3,380,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

