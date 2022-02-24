Apollon Limassol Price Hits $1.45 on Major Exchanges (APL)

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. Apollon Limassol has a total market cap of $477,359.40 and approximately $167,621.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be purchased for $1.45 or 0.00003777 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.18 or 0.00198492 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001026 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00022156 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.50 or 0.00355641 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00059178 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007893 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

Apollon Limassol (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,306 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

