Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

AXNX stock traded up $4.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.89. 863,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.42. Axonics has a 52 week low of $42.37 and a 52 week high of $79.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.28.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $1,694,298.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Karen Noblett sold 6,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $322,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,223. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Axonics during the second quarter worth $19,283,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axonics by 21.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,833,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,235,000 after buying an additional 321,351 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axonics by 25.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 659,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,817,000 after purchasing an additional 134,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Axonics by 23.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 438,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,789,000 after purchasing an additional 82,458 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

