Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Receives C$10.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.90.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEY. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of TSE PEY traded down C$0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching C$10.27. The company had a trading volume of 909,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.33. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of C$4.93 and a 52 week high of C$11.96. The stock has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 11.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$666,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,571,500. Also, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$70,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,907 shares in the company, valued at C$179,070. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 22,850 shares of company stock valued at $220,010 and sold 204,917 shares valued at $2,056,403.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

