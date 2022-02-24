BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

BWX Technologies has increased its dividend by 31.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. BWX Technologies has a payout ratio of 26.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BWX Technologies to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded up $3.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.60. 1,817,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,399. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $591.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.37 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

BWXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In related news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $244,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

