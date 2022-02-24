First Capital, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:FCAP)

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

First Capital has increased its dividend by 13.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

FCAP traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $40.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540. The company has a market capitalization of $134.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of -0.03. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.84.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, SVP Dennis Thomas sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $30,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Capital by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Capital by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans.

