Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Assured Guaranty has increased its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Assured Guaranty has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Assured Guaranty stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.27. 17,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.35. Assured Guaranty has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $59.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.17.
Separately, MKM Partners raised their target price on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.
