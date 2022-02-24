Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Assured Guaranty has increased its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Assured Guaranty has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Assured Guaranty stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.27. 17,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.35. Assured Guaranty has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $59.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 36.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 12.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, MKM Partners raised their target price on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

