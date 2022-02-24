Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

WCP stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.28. 3,569,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,614,161. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.89 billion and a PE ratio of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$4.69 and a twelve month high of C$9.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.12.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 20,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.85 per share, with a total value of C$137,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,533,636 shares in the company, valued at C$17,355,406.60. Also, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong purchased 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,880.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 313,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,134,955.20. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 67,640 shares of company stock worth $500,982.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WCP shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.81.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

