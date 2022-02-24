Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Crown has a payout ratio of 8.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Crown to earn $9.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCK traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.99. 32,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,996. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. Crown has a 52-week low of $94.11 and a 52-week high of $124.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.85%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Crown will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crown by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.31.

Crown announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.