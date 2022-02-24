Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Announces Earnings Results

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $533.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
IBP stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.07. The stock had a trading volume of 14,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,434. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.04. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $95.31 and a 1-year high of $141.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.36.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total value of $6,771,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $7,990,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.
IBP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.43.
About Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
