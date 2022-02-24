Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.80 EPS

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $4.80, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 735.12% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%.

Shares of RCUS traded up $5.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,053. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.85. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average of $35.40.

In other news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $91,546.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 34,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $1,444,416.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,516. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 54.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 94,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 16,982 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 203,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 53,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 312.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 50,261 shares in the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RCUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

