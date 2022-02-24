Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.77 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE Y traded down $9.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $663.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,341. Alleghany has a twelve month low of $605.14 and a twelve month high of $737.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $669.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $665.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Alleghany alerts:

In related news, President Joseph Patrick Brandon bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $658.75 per share, with a total value of $1,646,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,900,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on Y. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th.

Alleghany Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.