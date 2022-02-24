SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP traded up $2.15 on Thursday, hitting $28.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,747. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.76. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $664.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.66.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 267.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 115,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,553,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,834,000 after acquiring an additional 33,994 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 50,913.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 23,420 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 22,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth about $615,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

About SP Plus (Get Rating)

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.