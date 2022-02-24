Dynamic (DYN) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 24th. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $112.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,273.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.81 or 0.06865867 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.54 or 0.00273138 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.50 or 0.00790351 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00014853 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00069410 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007801 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.65 or 0.00385780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.93 or 0.00214061 BTC.

About Dynamic

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.