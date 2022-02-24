SHIELD Market Cap Achieves $117,799.98 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 24th. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $117,799.98 and $166.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,273.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.81 or 0.06865867 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.54 or 0.00273138 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.50 or 0.00790351 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00014853 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00069410 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007801 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.65 or 0.00385780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.93 or 0.00214061 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

