ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $722,951.36 and $22,172.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,289.17 or 1.00040717 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00063970 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00023371 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002136 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014936 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.40 or 0.00306727 BTC.

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

