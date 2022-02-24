Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Receives $33.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STWRY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Software Aktiengesellschaft from €36.00 ($40.91) to €33.00 ($37.50) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. DZ Bank upgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

STWRY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.98. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $13.04.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

