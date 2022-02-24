Zacks: Analysts Expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Coca-Cola’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.58. Coca-Cola posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $691,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,582 shares of company stock worth $16,592,155 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1,260.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,657,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,450,000 after buying an additional 19,139,302 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $757,802,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884,447 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,625,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,259,484. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $260.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.08. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $62.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

