Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Issues Earnings Results

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded up $4.94 on Thursday, reaching $218.81. 11,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.21. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $175.01 and a 1-year high of $262.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

