Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.650-$7.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
BMY traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $67.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,228,148. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.01. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.00.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 20,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.