Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.650-$7.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BMY traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $67.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,228,148. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.01. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 20,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

