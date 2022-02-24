Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. STAAR Surgical posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA traded up $11.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.60. The company had a trading volume of 53,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,219. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $163.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 162.24 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.29.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

