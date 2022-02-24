Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues Earnings Results

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE LOW traded down $1.65 on Thursday, reaching $213.44. The company had a trading volume of 382,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $150.84 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.31 and its 200-day moving average is $227.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

